Did Revasum, Inc. (ASX:RVS) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Revasum, Inc. (ASX:RVS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Revasum Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Jerauld Cutini bought 85.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$1.32. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:RVS Recent Insider Trading March 30th 2020

Insider Ownership of Revasum

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Revasum insiders own 15% of the company, worth about AU$4.6m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Revasum Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Revasum shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Revasum insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Revasum. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Revasum has 4 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

