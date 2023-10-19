How did Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer fare in the ALCS after not pitching for five weeks?

Max Scherzer pitched in his first baseball game in over a month against the Houston Astros in game 3 of the ALCS, with the Rangers holding a 2-0 lead.

Scherzer got off to a good start, taking only eight pitches to dispatch the Astros in order during the first inning.

That was the end of his highlight reel, however, as he allowed five runs over the next three innings.

Scherzer lasted four innings and gave up five runs off five hits and four strikeouts with one home run allowed.

Scherzer recovered quickly from a teres major strain sustained on Sept. 12. After initially being ruled unlikely to return to the playoffs, he worked his way back and convinced manager Bruce Bochy and general manager Chris Young that he could pitchin the ALCS.

The Astros led 5-0 when Scherzer departed after the fourth inning. He was relieved byformer Aledo High standout Cody Bradford.