How did quarterback Dwayne Haskins die on a South Florida highway? Here’s what we know.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed on a Broward County highway early Saturday morning.

He was in South Florida for training with some of his teammates.

Details are limited at this time, but here’s what Florida Highway Patrol has said so far:

▪ Haskins was walking on I-595, which is a “limited access facility” (a highway or expressway that pedestrians are not allowed on).

▪ Troopers don’t yet know why he was there.

▪ Haskins tried to cross the westbound lanes of I-595, where there was oncoming traffic.

▪ An oncoming dump truck collided with him

▪ Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information will be released until the investigation has been closed.