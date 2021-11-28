Did Psych 3 Open the Door to 'Shules' Having a Baby of Their Own?

Early on in Psych 3: This Is Gus, Juliet worries that Shawn’s investigation into mom-to-be Selene’s past will jeopardize her last chance at being a godparent. The heart-to-heart that followed at least hinted at “Shules” revisiting the idea of starting a family of their own.

“[Gus and Selene’s] kids are the closest I’ll ever get to being a parent, now that we’ve decided that we’re not… you know,” Jules said to husband Shawn, alluding to a conversation they had in Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (which largely revolved around a false pregnancy alarm for the marrieds). “I know we agreed that we don’t have to define ourselves by kids,” Jules added. “It’s just feeling really final of the sudden.”

More from TVLine

“Well, it doesn’t have to,” Shawn responded,…before segueing into a series of man-child jokes about conception assistance, given their fortysomething ages.

That scene seemed to set up at least the possibility that, at the end of Psych 3‘s misadventures, Shawn and Jules would discover that, best laid plans be damned, they too were in a family way. But no such twist came to be.

“When we talk about, ‘What are we going to do with Shawn and Juliet?’ if they don’t want to have kids, the interesting thing is, ‘What’s the repercussion of that?'” series creator Steve Franks told TVLine. “We are now in the area where we’re like, ‘Years ago, you said I’m not having kids, and it’s almost off the table now, so that’s a very real thing. There’s a real drama there, like, ‘What’s going to happen with that decision, and is this experience [with Gus and Selene] going to change that?'”

Maggie Lawson, who for #8SeasonsAnd3Movies has played Juliet, told TVLine, “One of the things I like about Psych 3 is that — as in real life when you watch other people go through these life changes and experiences — you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m not doing that,’ or ‘I am doing that.’ That when you see other people doing it, it kind of makes you go back and revisit, ‘Maybe what I felt five years ago I don’t feel now… and what I feel now I’m probably not going to feel five years from now.’

Story continues

“So, I like that we open up the door like that at the beginning of Psych 3 with Shawn and Jules,” Lawson added. “And I love that we don’t wrap it up.”

Series creator Franks affirmed that Juliet and Shawn’s future as parents themselves “is left a little vague,” after raising the questions: “Has this experience scarred Shawn so badly that he’ll never have children, or is this going to be the sort of catalyst that takes him to the next level? And that’s fun to play with.”

Do you want Psych‘s Shawn/Juliet to start their own family? Or do you prefer them as is?

Best of TVLine