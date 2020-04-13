Did Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (BME:PRS) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (BME:PRS).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Promotora de Informaciones Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when External Director Sheikh Khalid Thani Abdullah Al-Thani bought €11m worth of shares at a price of €1.35 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being €0.58). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Sheikh Khalid Thani Abdullah Al-Thani was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid €12m for 8.76m shares. But insiders sold 20167 shares worth €29k. Overall, Promotora de Informaciones insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

BME:PRS Recent Insider Trading April 13th 2020

Insider Ownership of Promotora de Informaciones

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Promotora de Informaciones insiders own about €22m worth of shares. That equates to 5.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Promotora de Informaciones Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Promotora de Informaciones insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Promotora de Informaciones insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Promotora de Informaciones has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

