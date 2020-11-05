Did You Participate In Any Of Macquarie Telecom Group's (ASX:MAQ) Incredible 552% Return?

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (ASX:MAQ) share price. It's 485% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. The last week saw the share price soften some 4.9%.

See our latest analysis for Macquarie Telecom Group

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Macquarie Telecom Group moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth More

This free interactive report on Macquarie Telecom Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Macquarie Telecom Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Macquarie Telecom Group's TSR of 552% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Macquarie Telecom Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 101% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 46%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Macquarie Telecom Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Macquarie Telecom Group that you should be aware of.

We will like Macquarie Telecom Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.