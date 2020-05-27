We Did Not Know Travis Scott Secretly Dated Rihanna Before Kylie Jenner And We're Shooketh

Photo credit: Getty Images

Travis Scott and Rihanna were secretly dating back in 2015.

Apparently Travis was super pissed when the news was made public.

Hello, hi, did you know that Travis Scott was dating Rihanna before he got together with Kylie Jenner? This juicy nugget of information was actually made public back in 2015, but doesn't seem to have hit the celeb gossip stratosphere.

Even more interestingly than this news, it also turns out that Travis Scott was not at all thrilled when the secret leaked, though seriously, who wouldn't be proud of a relationship with the one and only Rihanna?!

According to Throwing Fits co-host Lawrence Schlossman:

“I broke the news about him and Rihanna, which they told me not to do,” he said. “Apparently, what La Puma, our boy Joe the Puma [a Complex editor], told me was that it hurt Complex’s relationship with Travis. This was in 2015/16 I wrote this. But apparently, for the next couple of years, he would complain about that.”

Things then got a little strange when Schlossman added: 'It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna.’ It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m smashing Travis Scott, please.” [It’s] obviously embarrassing as f*ck.'

Apart from being slightly revolted by the use of the word 'smashing' in this context, it's amusing to think of Rihanna wanting to keep her A-list hook ups on the down low. Obviously Bad Gal Riri can do whatever she wants and with whoever she wants.

As a reminder, Travis and Rihanna were rumoured to be seeing each other in some capacity in September 2015, with a source telling Us Weekly 'They are totally together. They weren’t hiding at all.' Travis started dating Kylie a few years later in 2017.



The more you know.

