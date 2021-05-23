Did not Get the Kind of Films I Wanted After Winning Bigg Boss 8: Gautam Gulati
Gautam Gulati was part of popular television shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum, before winning 8th season of the biggest reality show in India – Bigg Boss. Although the show brought him immense popularity, it did not translate into bigger and better offers for him. Gautam starred in a few reality shows and films after his Bigg Boss win, but big projects eluded him until he landed a negative role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Talking about the time after winning Bigg Boss, Gautam says, “I wasn’t getting the kind of film offers I wanted. They were mostly from smaller producers, who probably didn’t even have the money to release their films. A lot of those projects were like that, but still I did sign a few films. I worked with Ekta Kapoor (2016 film Azhar), Tony D’Souza (Behen Hogi Teri), and Eros International. And then I worked with ZEE5, my last film (Virgin Bhanupriya) was released there. You have to make the best of the offers you get. At least the ones I chose were released.”
“I got a lot of television offers too, but I wanted to do films mostly. For example, I did a song with T-Series, and I got 10 similar offers. But those songs are not well-produced. With T-Series I knew that it would be made well and released properly. It matters who you work with and what platform you choose. Like my latest film, Radhe, is a huge project. Even if it did not release in theatres, it is a Salman Khan film. People are watching it, recognising me. My dream of working with Salman Khan has come true,” he adds.
The dream-come-true was the result of a chance encounter with the superstar, who offered Gautam the role of Girgit on the spot. “I met Salman Khan in end of 2019 and he asked me what I was doing. I told him that a few films were stuck, and there were others I didn’t know when they were going to release. Then he looked at me and said, negative karega? He is such a big star, he was knows who might be able to pull off a particular role, so he was assessing that. I couldn’t believe it when he asked me if I would do a negative role. I asked him if he was serious. I told him I love negative characters, they leave an impact if you perform well. Straight away, believe me, the work started,” Gautam narrates.
Bigg Boss 8 ended in January 2015. A lot has changed in subsequent seasons, especially the power of social media in increasing the popularity of a contestant. “Honestly, social media wasn’t so bang on at that time. These days the moment you enter Bigg Boss you gain 2 million followers on Instagram. But the good thing was, voting used to be genuine, so you became a household name. I got 86% voting from India. That felt amazing. These days contestants’ social media accounts are more active when they are inside the house. When I had entered, my account was idle because there was no one to handle it,” Gautam says.
