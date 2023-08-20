'I did not enjoy that' – Jenni Hermoso kissed on lips by Spain's football federation president

Jenni Hermoso was kissed on the lips by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso has spoken of how uncomfortable she felt when she was kissed on the lips by Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales after their World Cup final victory in Sydney.

As the 33-year-old veteran, who had a second-half penalty saved by Mary Earps, made her way to the podium to receive her winner’s medal from Fifa president Gianni Infantino, 45-year-old Rubiales hugged her and lifted her off her feet. There was then brief exchange of words before Rubiales put his hands around Hermoso’s back and planted a kiss on her lips.

Rubiales, a former defender who had spells at Levante, Alicante and Hamilton Adademical, and who was nicknamed Pundonor (Courage) provoked outrage on social media with his actions and a sharp response from Hermoso.

When she was quizzed about it by Spanish TV network La 1, she replied: “Yeah, I did not enjoy that.”

It was just the lastest moment of tension between the side and the Spanish football hierarchy.

Jenni Hermoso missed a penalty but got her hands on the trophy in Sydney - Getty Images/Sajad Imani

Jorge Vilda’s tenure as coach was called into question last year when 15 national team players sent letters to the Spanish federation saying they would no longer play for their country while he remained in post. They complained about training methods, his treatment of players and inadequate facilities.

Rubiales backed Vilda, who brought three of the mutineers back into the squad for the World Cup while freezing the others out and leaving them at home.

Rubiales suggested that he felt vindicated by Sunday’s result.

“It is often said that it takes a little time to realise an achievement like this, but I am perfectly aware,” he said.

“We have worked very hard, although there were people who did not want to let us work. I think we have to learn in Spain to value positive things. To let people do their job.

“That small percentage of people who were constantly frustrated and resentful must learn that you have to let people work.”