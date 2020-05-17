Did a near-death experience change Boris Johnson?

Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Did almost dying change Boris Johnson? After he emerged from St Thomas’ it was speculated that this ordeal would leave a lasting impression – a nice one, it went without saying. There was no way, surely, that Boris Johnson was going to wake up and find himself transformed, as in a horror film, into Boris Johnson.

A few signs suggested that the prime minister might, like near-death cases cited by the psychologist, Susan Blackmore, really emerge with changed priorities, with something at least resembling empathy. In his first bulletin, Johnson did appear, if not exactly the recovered Beethoven, then a bit more, some thought, like Coleridge’s traumatised Wedding Guest, “a sadder and a wiser man/ he rose the morrow morn”.

In a video he said the NHS was “powered by love”. One reviewer thought this resurrection message the finest speech he’d delivered: “The glibness and bluster had been replaced by a hard-earned sincerity.” It was in his next speech that a recovering Johnson alluded to “our apparent success”, to “an unexpected and invisible mugger” that, following his mighty example, we will “wrestle to the floor”.

After pausing to add another child to his collection, Johnson could still convince a Sun interviewer that he’d become a different, “much more complex figure”. The face of the new Boris – “Boris 2.0” – betrayed, the paper’s David Wooding said, “a mixture of terror, exhaustion and joy. But most of all relief”.

Or was it indigestion? Supposing his hard-won improvements did happen, they had, by the time new improved Johnson recorded his “stay alert” address, and related routines, vanished – perhaps into the same black hole containing the daily briefing’s international death comparisons.

True, whether it’s the result of some infernal deathbed bargain or emulation of Mao’s swim in the Yangtze, he has a new morning routine, processing around St James’s Park with a coffee cup. But if the reborn Johnson no longer attempts virus gags like “squashing the sombrero”, his post-recovery sensitivity still allows him a regular reminder that is possibly more insulting to many thousands of bereaved people, and more revealing of his unmodified emotional illiteracy: that this could have been a proper, bona fide catastrophe. Imagine, goes this Villanelle-style reasoning, if he’d done nothing. We’re actually lucky so many of us are still alive!

Perhaps buoyed by this happy thought, Johnson dumped, at last week’s briefing, the expression of sympathy that conventionally separates the latest death toll from chart-strewn attempts to detach ministers from any conceivable responsibility.

On his current form, then, it is hard to argue with the actress Miriam Margolyes’ diagnosis, that when Johnson recovered, “he didn’t get better as a human being”. That her prefatory remark – she’d managed to suppress a wish for him to die – provoked countless complaints, confirmed that the public likes to see, at least from her sex, a performance of compassion. Which in turn underlines Johnson’s achievement in normalising a long-evident empathy deficit.

He may have benefited, given his proud history of not giving a toss, from the scholarly backlash against depictions of empathy as a critical human quality. In Against Empathy: The Case for Rational Compassion, Paul Bloom argued that over-identification with other people’s suffering could actually impair judgment. But it’s notable that Johnson’s predecessor was not forgiven – like Thatcher – an early diagnosis of coldness. As with so many of the prime minister’s qualities, from greed to idleness, that would be impermissible in Doris Johnson – as I like to think of his female doppelgänger – an was, in Theresa May, to be virtually her epitaph. “The same tests,” she has mildly pointed out, “are not applied to men.” What makes Luke Jennings’ Villanelle, extraordinary is not so much absence of empathy – Patricia Highsmith’s Ripley went there a while back – but its absence in a woman.

After May’s historic difficulties at Grenfell, nobody protested, as they might reasonably have done, that an inadequately empathetic politician might have compensatory qualities including, say, decency, fairness, honesty, diligence, respect, an ability to compromise. But what if, even as a male leader, you possess none of those qualities either? Then empathy might be a saving grace.

If Johnson’s post-Brexit hubris, idiot exceptionalism, economic priorities and habitual negligence help account, as has been suggested, for his ignoring warnings and delaying action on the pandemic, his stunted awareness of others may have contributed to this initial inclination to do sod all to help them, and a subsequent struggle to communicate. Even as he explained the lockdown on 23 March, it was beyond him, or his aides, to convey anything resembling togetherness. Johnson: “The way ahead is hard, and it is still true that many lives will sadly be lost.”

Compare Angela Merkel: “These are not just abstract numbers in statistics, but this is about a father or grandfather, a mother or grandmother, a partner – this is about people. And we are a community in which each life and each person counts.”

Had members of his inner circle not been selected, not just for dumb allegiance but their proven indifference to lived consequences, as applied to Brexit, they might have challenged “take it on the chin”, remembered care homes, or anticipated the possibility that some people might not respond to Johnson’s instructions to shop online, commute by car, retrieve their nannies pronto. Instead, presumably guided by Dominic Cummings (whose reported “if that means some pensioners die, too bad” has yet to be withdrawn by the Sunday Times), this struggling pathocracy recited lines it was assured sounded human: “The government is putting its arms around every single worker.”

In the Commons, Johnson does not just collapse intellectually under Keir Starmer’s interrogations, he reveals, blustering back, the emotional void that accompanies his incompetence. Has anyone ever paid so many magnificent tributes to the British people, their grit and guts, fortitude and sacrifice, while caring so little about them?