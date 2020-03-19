Did You Miss Innovax Holdings's (HKG:2680) 44% Share Price Gain?

Innovax Holdings Limited (HKG:2680) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped -36% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 44%.

See our latest analysis for Innovax Holdings

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year, Innovax Holdings actually saw its earnings per share drop 67%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

However the year on year revenue growth of 7.6% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:2680 Income Statement, March 19th 2020

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Innovax Holdings shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 44% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 17% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Innovax Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 6 warning signs for Innovax Holdings (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Story continues

Of course Innovax Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.