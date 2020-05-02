Did You Miss Field Solutions Holdings' (ASX:FSG) 28% Share Price Gain?

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) share price is up 28% in the last year, clearly besting the market decline of around 14% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow Field Solutions Holdings for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Field Solutions Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Field Solutions Holdings grew its revenue by 25% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 28% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ASX:FSG Income Statement May 2nd 2020

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Field Solutions Holdings shareholders have gained 28% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 15% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Field Solutions Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are significant...

