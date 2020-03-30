Did You Manage To Avoid Tian Chang Group Holdings's (HKG:2182) 24% Share Price Drop?

This week we saw the Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd. (HKG:2182) share price climb by 26%. But that wasn't enough to see the company deliver market-beating returns over the year. Specifically, the stock returned 18% whereas the market is down , having returned (-18%) over the last year.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Tian Chang Group Holdings share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Tian Chang Group Holdings's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:2182 Income Statement March 30th 2020

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Tian Chang Group Holdings's TSR for the last year was -18%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Tian Chang Group Holdings shareholders are down 18% over twelve months (even including dividends) . That's reasonably close to the the market return of -17%. The problem was the last three months, during which the share price dropped 19%. Given the proximity to this drop, we'd want to watch how the business performs for a while before we could get too enthusiastic. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Tian Chang Group Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

