Did You Manage To Avoid TG Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:TGTX) Painful 52% Share Price Drop?

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. Zooming in on an example, the TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) share price dropped 52% in the last half decade. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. Even worse, it's down 51% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 31% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

TG Therapeutics recorded just US$152,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, they may be hoping that TG Therapeutics comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. TG Therapeutics has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

TG Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of just US$16m when it last reported (December 2019). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. That probably explains why the share price is down 14% per year, over 5 years. You can see in the image below, how TG Therapeutics's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that TG Therapeutics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 12% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 14% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - TG Therapeutics has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

