Did You Manage To Avoid Tang Palace (China) Holdings's (HKG:1181) 38% Share Price Drop?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited (HKG:1181) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 38%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -17%. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 30% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 33% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 16% in the same period.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Tang Palace (China) Holdings had to report a 6.6% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 38% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 6.77.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:1181 Past and Future Earnings March 30th 2020

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Tang Palace (China) Holdings's TSR for the last year was -32%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Tang Palace (China) Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 32% (even including dividends) . Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Tang Palace (China) Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

