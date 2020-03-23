Did You Manage To Avoid Shun Wo Group Holdings's (HKG:1591) Devastating 80% Share Price Drop?

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Shun Wo Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1591) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 80%. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And over the last year the share price fell 72%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 34% in the last three months. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 18% in the same timeframe.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the three years that the share price declined, Shun Wo Group Holdings's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:1591 Past and Future Earnings, March 23rd 2020

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Shun Wo Group Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 72%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 21%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 41% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Shun Wo Group Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

