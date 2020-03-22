Did You Manage To Avoid Shenzhen International Holdings's (HKG:152) 17% Share Price Drop?

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. The Shenzhen International Holdings Limited (HKG:152) is down 17% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -11% once you include the dividend. And that total return actually beats the market return of -21%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 15% over three years. The share price has dropped 22% in three months. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 18% in the same timeframe.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Shenzhen International Holdings share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Shenzhen International Holdings managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:152 Income Statement, March 22nd 2020

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Shenzhen International Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Shenzhen International Holdings, it has a TSR of -11% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Shenzhen International Holdings returned a loss of 11% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 21%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7.9%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Shenzhen International Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Shenzhen International Holdings is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

