Did You Manage To Avoid Møns Bank's (CPH:MNBA) 41% Share Price Drop?

Møns Bank A/S (CPH:MNBA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. Truth be told the share price declined 41% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Møns Bank's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 3.3% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 16% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 6.88.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

CPSE:MNBA Past and Future Earnings May 8th 2020

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Møns Bank, it has a TSR of -23% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Møns Bank shareholders are up 0.1% for the year (even including dividends) . But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 5.3% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Møns Bank better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Møns Bank that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DK exchanges.

