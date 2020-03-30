Did You Manage To Avoid Certive Solutions's (CSE:CBP) Painful 54% Share Price Drop?

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Certive Solutions Inc. (CSE:CBP) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 54% share price collapse, in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 25% lower in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 50% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 27% in the same timeframe.

With just US$1,194,890 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Certive Solutions to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Certive Solutions will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that the company needed to issue more shares recently so that it could raise enough money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Certive Solutions investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Our data indicates that Certive Solutions had more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported. That made it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived -23% per year, over 3 years , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak, even though the cash reserves look a little better with the capital raising. The image below shows how Certive Solutions's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

CNSX:CBP Historical Debt March 30th 2020

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

With a loss of 25% in the last year, Certive Solutions's returns haven't been too far from the market return of -24%. Stock has cost shareholders 23% per year for three years. The fact that the most recent year is worse, suggests ongoing challenges. Some people who buy stocks with declining share prices get called 'bagholders', which is slang for a person who owns worthless shares. Investors need thick skin. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Certive Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Certive Solutions you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

