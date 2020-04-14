Did You Manage To Avoid Cassiopea's (VTX:SKIN) 41% Share Price Drop?

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Cassiopea S.p.A. (VTX:SKIN) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 41%. That's well bellow the market return of 0.6%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 5.2% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 12% in the same timeframe.

Check out our latest analysis for Cassiopea

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We don't think Cassiopea's revenue of €686,000 is enough to establish significant demand. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. Investors will be hoping that Cassiopea can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

Cassiopea had liabilities exceeding cash by €12m when it last reported in December 2019, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 41% in the last year , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. The image below shows how Cassiopea's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

Story continues

SWX:SKIN Historical Debt April 14th 2020

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Cassiopea shareholders took a loss of 41%. In contrast the market gained about 0.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 1.8% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cassiopea (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Cassiopea better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.