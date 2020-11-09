Did Mallika Sherawat Predict Kamala Harris' Win? Here's Proof

Turns out, Kamala Harris' victory as the next Vice President of the United States of America was predicted by Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat long before anyone could have imagined!

Soon after Harris was declared as the Vice President-elect, a tweet by Sherawat from 2009 went viral.

It read, "Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!"

Social media users were left surprised at the accuracy, even after over a decade.

Here's how they reacted:

Any pandemic predictions, Mallika?

