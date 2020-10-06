What Did Macquarie Telecom Group's (ASX:MAQ) CEO Take Home Last Year?

David Tudehope has been the CEO of Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (ASX:MAQ) since 2014, and this article will examine the executive's compensation with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for Macquarie Telecom Group.

Comparing Macquarie Telecom Group Limited's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Macquarie Telecom Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$1.0b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$1.7m for the year to June 2020. That's a notable increase of 34% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$569k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between AU$558m and AU$2.2b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$1.7m. This suggests that Macquarie Telecom Group remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, David Tudehope directly owns AU$553m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary AU$569k AU$548k 34% Other AU$1.1m AU$686k 66% Total Compensation AU$1.7m AU$1.2m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 47% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 53% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Macquarie Telecom Group allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited's Growth

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 2.1% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 7.9% over the last year.

Its a bit disappointing to see that the company has failed to grow its EPS. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Macquarie Telecom Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 231%, over three years, would leave most Macquarie Telecom Group Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

As we touched on above, Macquarie Telecom Group Limited is currently paying a compensation that's close to the median pay for CEOs of companies belonging to the same industry and with similar market capitalizations. Some investors may take issue with this, especially considering shrinking EPS for the past three years. On the flip side, shareholder returns have been strong over the same time, which is certainly a positive sign. We're not saying CEO compensation is too generous, but shrinking EPS is undoubtedly an issue that will have to be addressed.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Macquarie Telecom Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

