How did Louisiana's levees hold up during Hurricane Ida? Here's what we know.

LAFAYETTE, La. — As Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a major difference emerged between the two storms: The levee system, in large part, withstood the test of the storm.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said no major levees failed during Hurricane Ida, thanks to a $15 million hurricane risk reduction system that was built following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The system was activated Sunday morning for just the second time.

The floodwaters overtopped some levees, while some did experience failures Sunday as the storm crossed the state.

Here's what we know about levee conditions so far.

Jean Lafitte, Lafitte levee fails in Jefferson Parish

At 10:48 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said local law enforcement in central Jefferson Parish reported a levee failing around the areas of Lafitte and Jean Lafitte, with more than 200 people in imminent danger. "Heavy rain and surge are leading to a failure of the levee," the Weather Service stated in its flash flooding emergency advisory.

Mayor Tom Kenner, Jr. told WLL-TV the unprecedented flooding led to “total devastation in the town.”

Alliance floodgate in Plaquemines Parish fails

Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Plaquemines Parish posted on Facebook that the Alliance to Oakville floodgate had failed near Highway 23 in the town of Alliance.

Area residents were urged to evacuate immediately.

White Ditch levee in Plaquemines Parish overtops, but holds

Those in the Braithwaite region of the state, between the Parish Line and White Ditch on the Eastbank, were warned to seek higher ground immediately by the Plaquemines Parish Government just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

“We have received reports of the levee overtopping at White Ditch,” a tweet shared by the New Orleans National Weather Service stated.

