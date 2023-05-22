Did you lose a vehicle in the South Park fire? Here is what your insurance will cover

Several vehicles in a nearby parking deck were damaged during last week’s massive fire at an apartment building in the South Park neighborhood.

Embers from the blaze sparked spot fires at a construction site, neighboring rooftops and hotel property, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Video and still images from the scene showed several cars completely or partially charred in the fire that reached 2,000 degrees.

If your vehicle was damaged in the blaze, your car insurance should cover the cost to repair or replace your car, but only if you have a certain plan.

Will all vehicle insurance plans cover fire damage?

If your vehicle was damaged by the fire or smoke, you should be covered if you have comprehensive car insurance, according to Progressive.

After filing a claim, an adjuster will determine if your vehicle is covered, and whether it can be repaired or if it’s a total loss. Your insurance company will then give you a check for the cost of repairs or the actual cash value of your vehicle if it’s totaled.

Signs of fire and smoke damage

While some cars were burned beyond recognition in the South Park fire, others may have less obvious signs of damage.

According to Capital One, subtle signs of fire damage include scorch marks, brittle insulation on electrical wires, and weakened tires with bubbles in the tread.

Aside from the smell, signs of smoke damage include soot stains on the headliner, and black dust and oily residue inside of your car.

Capital One recommends having a trained mechanic look over your car to determine the extent of the damage if it was exposed to fire or smoke.

How to get the smoke smell of out a car

Here are some ways you can get the smell of smoke out of your car if the vehicle is salvageable, according to Car and Driver: