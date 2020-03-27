Did Loomis AB (publ) (STO:LOOM B) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Loomis AB (publ) (STO:LOOM B).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Loomis Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Aritz Larrea for kr736k worth of shares, at about kr328 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than kr199 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Aritz Larrea was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.81k shares for kr3.1m. But insiders sold 1326 shares worth kr384k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Loomis insiders. Their average price was about kr285. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:LOOM B Recent Insider Trading March 27th 2020

Insiders at Loomis Have Bought Stock Recently

At Loomis,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. Insiders spent kr993k on shares. On the other hand, insider Aritz Larrea netted kr384k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Loomis insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about kr18m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Loomis Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Loomis shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Loomis. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Loomis and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

