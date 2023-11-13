Did the ‘Loki’ Finale Open the Door for Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man Return? Tom Hiddleston Weighs In: ‘Death Is Up for Grabs’

Tom Hiddleston has weighed in on the possibility of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, Hiddleston spoke to the late-night host about the “Loki” Season 2 finale, along with several fan theories about how the recent ending would affect the MCU moving forward.

More from Variety

“Since Loki knows how to time-slip now, can he go find someone like Tony Stark, aka Iron Man?” Fallon asked Hiddleston.

“This guy. This is investigative journalism right here!” Hiddleston replied, making finger guns at Fallon. “I mean, time-slipping, technically gives Loki some interesting moves he can make.”

He continued, “I suppose, yeah, he can move from past, present, future. I know that I can time-slip. I don’t know that other characters can time-slip.”

Loki began to experience time-slipping early on in the second season of the Disney+ series — which forcibly dragged him from one point in time to another. By the finale, the god of mischief had honed his skills to control time at will.

In Variety‘s “Crisis at Marvel” cover story, sources said there have been talks to bring back the original gang for an “Avengers” movie, including reviving Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. The two characters were killed off in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Speaking for myself, Loki’s died a few times. I’m still here,” Hiddleston said on “The Tonight Show.” “I don’t know that death is necessarily… I mean death is — death is up for grabs, as an existential question. That’s all I can give you.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.