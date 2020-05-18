Did LifeTech Scientific's (HKG:1302) Share Price Deserve to Gain 16%?

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the LifeTech Scientific Corporation (HKG:1302) share price is up 16% in the last year, clearly besting the market decline of around 11% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 4.8% lower than it was three years ago.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year LifeTech Scientific grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 12%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 16% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock. The fairly generous P/E ratio of 52.85 also points to this optimism.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:1302 Past and Future Earnings May 18th 2020

We know that LifeTech Scientific has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that LifeTech Scientific shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 16% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 1.1%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

