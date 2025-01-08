Did LeBron James just throw down the best dunk of his career at 40 years old?

Dereck Lively never stood a chance on this LeBron James dunk. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

LeBron James continues to amaze at 40 years old.

Debate remains on exactly where James lands on the list of basketball's of all-time greats. But there's zero debate about his sustained excellence. Nobody in the history of the NBA has maintained his level of play over the course of 22 seasons into his 40s.

And it's because he can still do things like this:

With 8:06 remaining in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, James threw down one of the best dunks of his career.

James' Lakers teammate Rui Hachimura missed a corner 3, and Lakers guard Max Christie grabbed the rebound near the baseline. Christie turned toward midcourt and found James streaking near the 3-point line at the top of the key. He hit James with an in-rhythm pass, and James did the rest.

James took a single dribble near the foul line and barreled through the lane at full speed and started to gather the ball with his right hand. When 7-1 Mavericks center Dereck Lively challenged him at the rim, James had a change of plans.

He switched the ball to his left hand, for a windmill slam. A leaping Lively stood no chance. James hammered the dunk home, much to the delight of the Lakers bench and TNT's Kevin Harlan.

LEBRON WITH THE LEFT-HAND WINDMILL 😱 pic.twitter.com/NoG2w1xJQw — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 8, 2025

And remember, James is right-handed. He did that with his off hand.

James then had the wherewithal after the dunk to run back on defense and steal the downcourt inbounds pass. It was quintessential LeBron and a demonstration of what he still brings to the game.

He may no longer be a perennial MVP candidate. But James remains one of the best and most exciting players in the game.