What did we learn from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 draft? Well this, for starters...

The Chiefs added seven players via the NFL Draft; several more are coming as undrafted free agents; and more yet will arrive as rookie tryouts this month.

And you can bet we’ll spend plenty of energy analyzing how a couple of dozen players might fit in before any of them have even put on an NFL uniform.

But let’s take a step back before we take a step forward. Let’s talk about why they acquired the Chiefs particular group of players.

Or how they acquired this group.

The Chiefs had a luxury most others did not this weekend, and for once that’s not a reference to Patrick Mahomes.

They had a complete roster. Or at least a more complete roster than they’ve had in recent seasons, which is largely in part because of how well they did at this exact time a year ago.

It’s a roster absent glaring needs, even if we could highlight some spots more than others.

So what did that leave them?

Freedom.

The Chiefs prioritized premium positions this weekend in Kansas City as others targeted positions of need. They attacked certain spots on the field — not because they had to but rather because they didn’t have to look elsewhere.

“I thought Brett (Veach) did a great job of staying disciplined with the board and not going somewhere (that was) just absolute need,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, before closing with the most important detail here: “Some of that is because we don’t have a lot of those.”

Precisely.

The recent data, compiled annually by PFF, points to four positions drawing more value in the NFL Draft than others, particularly as it pertains to the top-100 selections — edge rusher, wide receiver, offensive tackle and interior defensive linemen. Cornerbacks trail only slightly behind in fifth.

Well, the Chiefs had three of the top-100 picks, and here’s how that fell:

Edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah at No. 31.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice at No. 55.

Offensive tackle Wanya Morris at No. 92.

Premium position. Premium position. Premium position.

“You’re always looking at the best value on the board,” assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi said. “But when you see premium positions ... Coach Reid always says you can’t have enough of those guys — pass rushers, offensive line, defensive line, corners. So, yeah, that certainly does come into play when we’re looking at the board — those premium positions.”

Story continues

The Chiefs wanted starters in this year’s draft class.

The Chiefs did not need starters in this year’s draft class.

There’s a big difference between the two. I know some might disagree as it pertains to right tackle. The Chiefs view Lucas Niang as a legitimate option. And before you mention edge rusher, I’d argue they have actually already improved with the exchange of Frank Clark for Charles Omenihu. And that’s the first pick off the board.

Why?

Anudike-Uzomah was the very best player remaining on the Chiefs’ board. He plays one of the most valued positions on the field.

And they didn’t need to check another box.

“Fortunately, we have a pretty good roster here,” Borgonzi said. “So we’re just getting guys to come in and compete and add depth to the roster right now.”

The teams adding good players rather than filling gaps are those who draft well. Those who perform well. Those who win. There is a reason the betting markets tend to stay relatively stagnant after a three-day draft weekend. If you need a starter by the time the draft arrives, you might be in trouble.

Just look at how the Chiefs closed out the draft Saturday on Day Three — safety Chamarri Conner, edge rusher BJ Thompson, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn and cornerback Nic Jones.

Four players who, based on their position alone, will be extreme longshots to start Week 1.

And?

Get them anyway.

The draft is how most good teams build their futures. The Chiefs had a significantly higher percentage of homegrown talent occupying their roster last season (60.4%) than they did just four years ago (39.6%).

But you draft well because you set yourself up to draft well.

As the Chiefs navigated one disadvantage of a championship roster — picking at the back end of every round — they quite clearly navigated the advantage of another.

Drafting on luxury. Drafting for competition.

Not for need.