What did we learn from Glasgow's URC opener?

Johnny Matthews' midas touch

Top try-scorer in last season’s URC, Johnny Matthews showed he’s lost none of his scoring prowess by opening his account for the season in round one.

It was a textbook Matthews try, finding his man at the line-out before positioning himself at the back of the rolling maul to dot down.

It might look easy, but if it was so easy everyone would be able to do it. Glasgow have made themselves the masters of converting from line-outs, and Matthews is central to it.

Having been overlooked for the summer tour of the Americas, it will be interesting to see how many, if any, opportunities Matthews gets in a Scotland shirt for the autumn Tests, particularly in the absence of George Turner.

Darge must be in Lions conversation

The pundits’ Lions selections are already starting to trickle in with the tour to Australia still nine months away.

Rory Darge’s qualities have been plainly evident to anyone watching Glasgow and Scotland in recent times, but there’s a sense he is still not at the forefront of minds beyond the border.

The flanker got through a ridiculous 38 tackles at the Kingspan Stadium, with a couple of turnovers thrown in for good measure.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell will have an embarrassment of riches to choose from when it comes to back-row selection, but Darge’s all round game would seem well-suited to the fast tracks down under. He has to be at least in the conversation.

No need to panic

Opening their title defence with a defeat - and a painful one at that coming in the last play of the game - is hardly ideal, but there will be no sense of panic in the Warriors ranks after the loss to Ulster.

The performance was good in parts without ever threatening to hit top gear. The set-piece was sound, the defence solid enough and the tries were well taken.

The frustration will be the failure to capitalise on the possession and territorial advantages Glasgow created, and perhaps the legitimacy of David Shanahan’s winning try for Ulster.

Franco Smith will be annoyed but not downbeat. Expect a Glasgow reaction against Benetton at Scotstoun on Friday night.