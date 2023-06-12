Did Kylie Jenner Just Merge Two of the Biggest Manicure Trends of 2023 Together?

We've been keeping up with the latest nail trends and for 2023, simplistic manicures are the way to go. While there will always be a place for over-the-top, elaborate nails with gems and other decorations, we're seeing a trend towards more demure and understated looks among A-listers. Even the KarJenners are jumping on board, with Kylie Jenner leading the way with her version of what "subtle" means.

The reality star and entrepreneur took to TikTok to show her mani situation that looked as if she was following suit behind Rihanna and jumping onto the "Milk Bath" nail look, but it didn't stop there. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt cured the nails and followed up with two coats of OPI's "Funny Bunny" nail polish with Tin Man Can chrome powder that gave Kylie's nails a silky "glazed donut" effect.

Kylie called the look "pearl nails," but sister there's nothing really pearly about the look. It's giving glazed, it's giving Krispy Kreme with the "HOT" sign on. Shall we say "glazed-donut-milk-bath" nails? Absolutely.

Take a closer look ahead.