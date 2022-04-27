Did Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Secretly Get Engaged?

Rumors about Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble being engaged have re-surfaced after eagle-eyed fans spotted a small detail in one of the latest episodes of The Kardashians.

During one scene in Khloé Kardashian's dressing room, a huge diamond ring can be seen on Jenner's left ring finger. The momager wore the same ring as well in other scenes during the show. Other fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took the initiative to take a screenshot of the jewelry item and said: "Ummmm are Kris and Corey engaged? That's a huge ring...."

However, some don't think Gamble has popped the question yet. "If I had to guess, Kris probably bought it herself," one user commented. "If I had the amount of money she does I’d probably do the same thing. It was like what Samantha did in the first Sex And The City movie -- she had worked hard and wanted something for herself to cherish," another added.

As of writing, Jenner and Gamble have not addressed the rumors. Stay tuned while we wait for more updates.