Did you know there’s a ‘right way’ to open a ketchup packet?

TikTok home chef Tara “T” Ippolito (@aldentediva) shared the “right way” to open a ketchup packet, and viewers were shocked to learn that they’d been opening ketchup packets all wrong this whole time!

Ippolito is a self-described New Jersey home cook who frequently shares clips of fast, simple and delicious recipes. In one of Ippolito’s videos, she shares the correct way to open a ketchup packet, and viewers are shook.

“I had no idea there’s a right way to open a ketchup packet,” Ippolito declares at the beginning of the clip while holding a ketchup packet in front of some crispy french fries.

Ippolito then demonstrates the right way to open a ketchup packet by tearing a strip from one of the top corners straight down lengthwise.

Not only does this method get you the full amount of ketchup, but it also lets you use the packet as a little pouch for dunking your fries.

“Did everybody know about this but me? It seems so obvious now that I know,” Ippolito says at the end of the video, leaving many viewers nodding in agreement, having now discovered this new ketchup packet hack.

“Who made that rule?”

Based on the comments, everyone has their own method for the madness of opening those sometimes pesky ketchup packets.

“I thought you tore the corner piece off and squeezed a line of ketchup on your fries,” one user wrote.

“Supposed to? Who made that rule? I’ll continue to be a maverick…lol,” one TikToker joked.

“I’m down with it, however, [those little] dotted lines in the corner are just like ‘Y’all gon forget about me?’” noted one viewer.

While the subject matter elicited strong reactions in viewers, there are no hard and fast rules for putting ketchup on fries. However, this hack is definitely worth trying if you’re looking to get the most use out of a ketchup packet.

