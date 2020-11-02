Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Played A Homosexual Character On Stage? Deets Here!

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar, a romantic hero, and a performer. But he is also a brilliant actor. It is believed that if you have a theatre background, your acting skills are more pronounced and nuanced. It's a completely different ball game. Shah Rukh Khan was a theatre artist and was pretty good at it. No wonder when he does act he leaves everyone in awe of him. And in one of these plays, he even played a homosexual. The play is called Black Comedy. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special – Every Rumoured Project of Bollywood’s Badshah

Unfortunately not much is known about it apart from an old interview where Shah Rukh Khan is talking about being in it. He had said, "I have done a lot of good work in theatre. In fact, I think I am best on stage. I have done a play called Black Comedy where I play a homosexual. I did a small role in Whose Life Is It Anyway? My favourite is Old King Cole. I wish I could still do theatre." Clearly, this two-film and two-hits old newcomer at that time felt the deepest gratitude towards the stage for polishing his acting skills.





Shah Rukh Khan during his first Ted Talk speech had famously said that he always thought being Gay was being happy and Lesbian is the capital of Portugal.