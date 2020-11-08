Did You Know Delhi Capitals Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad Twice This Season? Ahead of DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, Check Details of Their Previous Meetings

Delhi Capitals (DC) are aiming to qualify for their ever Indian Premier League (IPL) finals as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 8. Shreyas Iyer’s men will indeed be under the pump as their recent performances have been underwhelming. Losing five of their previous six games, DC have to rectify many mistakes ahead of the knock-out clash against the Orange Army. In fact, they lost both their group-stage matches against SRH in this season and will have to put their best foot forward to get the favourable result. As Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad gear themselves for the high-voltage clash, let’s look at how they fared in their previous meetings in the season. DC vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 2.

DC vs SRH in Abu Dhabi – SRH Win By 15 Runs

After losing their first two games in the season, SRH opened their accounts in the points table against Shreyas Iyer’s army on September 29. The Orange Army posted 162/4 while batting first in Abu Dhabi thanks to a well-paced half-century from Jonny Bairstow. Chasing the challenging total, many batsmen including Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer got starts, but none was able to play a significant knock as Capitals were restricted to 147/7, losing the game by 15 runs. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball – scalping three wickets. Will Marcus Stoinis Replace Prithvi Shaw as Opener for DC vs SRH Clash in IPL 2020 Qualifier 2?

DC vs SRH in Dubai – SRH Win By 88 Runs

Delhi Capitals were eyeing redemption as they meet SRH for the second time in the season on October 27. However, that couldn’t happen as the Orange Army replicated their heroics. SRH got off to a flying start after electing to bat first as openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha went after the bowlers from the outset. Both the dashers scored half-centuries as Hyderabad piled up a mountain of 219/2. Delhi never really looked in the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Rashid Khan haunted them again – giving just seven runs from four overs and scalping three crucial wickets in the process. As a result, DC were bundled out for 131 and lost the game by 88 runs.

David Warner’s army will indeed look continue their dominance over DC to make a place in their third finals. Notably, SRH are also on a four-match winning streak and will be determined to register their fifth win on the trot. On the other hand, DC have several match-winning players in the form of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada. However, they can’t afford to repeat their mistakes in the crucial game.