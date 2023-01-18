What did the Kentucky Wildcats witness from Oscar Tshiebwe on Tuesday? ‘It’s unspeakable.’

Ben Roberts
·5 min read
Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

The newcomers to this Kentucky basketball team had seen the stats and heard the stories, but they’d yet to see for themselves. Sure, Oscar Tshiebwe had put up some big numbers and made some impressive plays, but the reigning national player of the year had yet to do anything in year two with the Wildcats that quite lived up to the legend of last season.

Until Tuesday night.

“I ain’t never seen anything like that in my life,” said Antonio Reeves, who transferred to UK from Illinois State last offseason. “... That’s one of those things, I’m like, ‘Jesus Christ,’ you know? It’s crazy.”

What Reeves had just witnessed was an all-time performance by one of Kentucky’s most impressive players in memory. Tshiebwe — the reigning national player of the year — scored 37 points, grabbed 24 rebounds and led the Cats to an 85-71 comeback victory over Georgia.

Freshman guard Cason Wallace was committed to Kentucky throughout last season, so he kept close tabs on the Cats as a high school senior back home in Texas. He saw plenty of amazing Tshiebwe performances on TV. He got an up-close look at greatness Tuesday night.

“It was different being out there and playing with him,” Wallace said. “You’re just playing, but you look up and he has the numbers that he has? It’s unspeakable.”

Tshiebwe’s previous career high was 30 points. He had done that three times as a Wildcat. He matched that number with nearly six minutes left in Tuesday’s game.

And, before this night, how many times in the past 45 years had a UK player recorded at least 24 rebounds in a single game? It had happened once. Last season, when Tshiebwe pulled down 28 boards in a victory over Western Kentucky.

With this performance, Tshiebwe joined Dan Issel and Cotton Nash as the only players in the history of the program to record at least 24 rebounds more than once.

“Oscar was playing a video game,” UK Coach John Calipari said afterward.

He must have put in a cheat code at halftime.

Tshiebwe played just fine in the opening 20 minutes. He had 14 points and nine rebounds at the break, but he was also 4-for-11 from the floor, often forcing shots at the rim or settling for long jumpers. And, more importantly, Kentucky trailed Georgia 42-34 at the break.

When the second half began, Tshiebwe pounded the Bulldogs in the paint.

He scored Kentucky’s first nine points out of the break, then chased down his own missed free throw, corralled the offensive rebound, and kicked the ball out to CJ Fredrick, who nailed a three-pointer to give the Cats a 46-45 advantage and get Rupp Arena rocking. It was just the second lead of the game for Kentucky — an 11-point favorite coming in — and the Wildcats pulled away a few minutes later to beat the Bulldogs and build on the momentum that started with that shocking victory at No. 5 Tennessee three days earlier.

The win over the Vols came after an even-more-shocking home loss to South Carolina, a team rated as the worst in the Southeastern Conference and a defeat that clearly rattled the Cats.

In the immediate aftermath of that loss, Tshiebwe — surrounded by reporters — questioned the “fight” of some of his teammates and at one point suggested that maybe some of UK’s walk-ons should play in place of scholarship Wildcats.

Those comments didn’t land well. Tshiebwe later apologized to his teammates.

Calipari has since said that the language barrier faced by Tshiebwe — a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo who moved to the United States as a teenager — can sometimes lead to misunderstandings. The Kentucky coach cut off a question on the topic Tuesday night.

“This kid will say stuff and doesn’t really know what that means,” Calipari explained. “Now, he’s very intelligent. How many languages? Like six. English is probably No. 6. … So sometimes he’ll do stuff like that, and he’ll feel bad. ‘Well I didn’t know it meant that.’ ‘Yeah, that’s what it means.’ He’s the greatest kid. …

“They wanted him to get 50. They want to win the game. We’re not playing for ourselves, we’re playing for each other now. And I will tell you that everybody was fine with it. You know why? Because they know him. And they know that he does that occasionally — like says stuff. Like, ‘Where did that come from?’”

Whatever angst might have followed that loss to South Carolina was replaced by awe Tuesday night. A stat line worth repeating: 37 points and 24 rebounds. Wallace said he’d never seen anything like it. “I don’t think that comes around too often.”

Calipari also said earlier this month that he had challenged Tshiebwe to get back in the gym. The Kentucky coach said he didn’t think his star player was putting as much time into his game as he had last season. And while the numbers were still great — 15.9 points and 13.1 rebounds per game coming into this one — something seemed a little off.

“Now you’re seeing him be how he was a year ago,” Calipari said. “Was he that way two weeks ago? No. That’s why I said what I said. Not to be disrespectful or talk down on Oscar. I love Oscar. He knows I love coaching him.”

Tshiebwe said Tuesday night that the preseason knee injury that required surgery and forced him to miss a month of practice — plus the Cats’ first two regular-season games — continued to linger deeper into Kentucky’s schedule. Tshiebwe felt good enough to play, he said, but he didn’t feel quite like himself. He said he wasn’t quite in the right place mentally — that he’d never had a surgery like that before and the effects caused him to second-guess his actions on the court. Instead of just playing — as he was used to — he would think twice when jumping and cutting.

Now, he said, he’s feeling like the Oscar Tshiebwe who dominated college basketball last season. Now, he said, he’s ready to move forward with this season and try to build on the momentum he and his teammates have found over the past week.

“Now,” he said, after Tuesday night’s career performance, “I’m back.”

Latest Stories

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Raptors recover after Barrett tying slam, edge Knicks in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett's tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks 123-121 on Monday. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, but he was on the bench after fouling out when Toronto had to wait out Jalen Brunson's missed 3-pointer in the final second before emerging with the victory. O.G. Anunoby hit two 3-point

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Embiid scores 41, 76ers dominate Clippers in 120-110 victory

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 41 points and the Philadelphia 76ers recovered after blowing a 14-point, first-half lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. Embiid had nine rebounds and made 15 of 18 free throws before leaving the game with 2:53 remaining. Philadelphia fans chanted “MVP! MVP!” as he raised both arms to encourage the cheers. Tyrese Maxey added 22 points off the bench. Tobias Harris had 20 points as the 76ers closed out a L

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup on Sunday. Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception in a game where Buffalo squandered an early 17-0 lead. The Bills defense, which forced six punts and