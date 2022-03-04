How did Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson perform in the NFL Combine drills?
Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was the first of seven Wildcats to undergo the microscope at the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis.
Robinson measured in at 5-foot-8, a full 3 inches shorter than his listed height at UK. That matched for the shortest height of any receiver at this year’s combine; Memphis star Calvin Austin III also checked in at 5-8. The former Kentucky Mr. Football winner’s wingspan was 27 feet and five-eighths of an inch, shorter than Austin’s (30 feet). His hands were 9 inches, a fourth of an inch smaller than the Memphis standout.
Here’s how Robinson performed in the combine drills, along with other participants of note. (Robinson, like most receivers, did not participate in the bench press.)
40-yard dash
Robinson’s time: 4.38 seconds
Fastest time: Chris Olave, Ohio State (4.26 seconds)
Slowest time: Slade Bolden, Alabama (4.66 seconds)
Others: Velus Jones, Tennessee (4.31 seconds); Calvin Austin III, Memphis (4.32 seconds); Alec Pierce, Cincinnati (4.33 seconds); Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (4.37 seconds); George Pickens, Georgia (4.40 seconds); Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss (4.42 seconds); Jahan Dotson, Penn State (4.43 seconds); Makai Polk, Mississippi State (4.5 seconds); Treylon Burks, Arkansas (4.55 seconds); Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss (4.65 seconds)
@wanda1erobinson #NFLCombine March 3-6 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/jVZVAM5vRE
— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 4, 2022
Vertical jump
Robinson’s jump: 34.5 inches
Highest jump: Alec Pierce, Cincinnati (40.5 inches)
Shortest jump: Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU (29 inches)
Others: Calvin Austin III, Memphis (39 inches); Jahan Dotson, Penn State (36 inches); Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (36 inches); Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss (34.5 inches); Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss (34 inches); George Pickens, Georgia (33 inches); Velus Jones, Tennessee (33 inches); Slade Bolden, Alabama (32 inches); Treylon Burks, Arkansas (33 inches); Chris Olave, Ohio State (32 inches); Makai Polk, Mississippi State (31 inches)
Broad jump
Robinson’s jump: 9 feet, 10 inches
Longest jump: Christian Watson III, North Dakota State (11 feet, 4 inches)
Shortest jump: Tre Turner, Virginia Tech (9 feet, 5 inches)
Others: Calvin Austin III, Memphis (11 feet, 3 inches); Alec Pierce, Cincinnati (10 feet, 9 inches); George Pickens (10 feet, 5 inches); Chris Olave, Ohio State (10 feet, 4 inches); Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (10 feet, 3 inches); Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss (10 feet, 2 inches); Treylon Burks, Arkansas (10 feet, 2 inches); Velus Jones, Tennessee (10 feet, 1 inch); Jahan Dotson, Penn State (10 feet, 1 inch); Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss (10 feet, 1 inch); Makai Polk, Mississippi State (9 feet, 11 inches); Slade Bolden, Alabama (9 feet, 8 inches)
Like Lynn Bowden, versatility matters for Wan’Dale Robinson at NFL Combine
UK unites a liberated spirit, a ‘boring’ engineer and a quiet giant at the NFL Combine
One draft analyst thinks Kentucky has four future starters at the NFL combine