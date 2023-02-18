Did Johnny Knoxville Just Spoil The Location Of The Next 'White Lotus' Season?

Johnny Knoxville couldn’t help himself: He just had to reveal where the next season of “The White Lotus” might take place.

In an interview Thursday for Vulture, the “Jackass” star was reflecting on the cancellation of “Reboot,” a Hulu comedy that marked Knoxville’s first regular scripted TV role, when reporter Devon Ivie said he should join the HBO series.

“Are you kidding? Mike White is a very close friend of mine,” Knoxville told the outlet, referring to the show’s creator. “He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next … oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over.”

Whether “The White Lotus,” which mined themes of wealth and privilege in its first two seasons, is actually heading to Japan remains unclear. It would certainly mark a shift from the previous settings of Italy and Hawaii — but Tokyo’s vibrant nightlife could be an exciting backdrop for the series.

White, who recently accepted a Golden Globe for Best Limited Series, previously has hinted at what’s to come as well. In a featurette about the second season’s finale, he even referenced the Far East — potentially corroborating Knoxville’s slip-up.

Johnny Knoxville potentially corroborated earlier hints by Mike White about the show's next season.

“The first season highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” said White. “I think the third season, it would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The show, which follows a new group of neurotic guests at different branches of the titular hotel each season, has become a flagship series for HBO. Notably, it reinvigorated Jennifer Coolidge’s career, giving her a Golden Globe win last month.

“You’ve sort of changed my life in a million different ways” Coolidge said in her acceptance speech. “My neighbors are speaking to me, things like that. No, I mean it! None of those people — I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me!”

The series’ future is being kept under wraps for now, though there have been suggestions that actors from the first and second seasons may return. Connie Britton, for instance, told Deadline last year that her character might stay at the White Lotus again.

“[White] wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character,” she told the outlet. “We’re hoping to [do] that in the third season. I would love to see a spinoff on every character in that show.”

