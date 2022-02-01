Did Joe Theismann leak WFT's new nickname?

The Washington Football team is slated to reveal its new nickname on Wednesday.

One franchise great talked about a potential name on Monday as if it was a done deal. Joe Theismann discussed the topic in an interview with CBS Sports Radio.

"I think the Commanders is a name that is gonna be hopefully one people talk about moving forward," Theismann said. "There were so many different options. Once again, it's trademark infringement. It's getting approval from different people. If you choose a name, is there a group out there that isn't gonna like it? There's so many things you have to consider."

Joe Theismann believes fans will embrace the new Washington Commanders I @DAonCBS pic.twitter.com/t2Ch6jN3Sb — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) January 31, 2022

So is Commanders it?

Was Theismann speaking on inside information or just providing his opinion on "Commanders" two days out from the reveal? After his comments fueled social media speculation, Theismann told the Washington Times via text that he didn't know what the name is.

"Like you I’ll find out on Wednesday," Theismann wrote, per the Times.

Joe Theismann. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Insiders had at least some info on name change

The franchise revealed finalists to VIPs when they narrowed the options down to three. Former defensive end Charles Mann, who won three Super Bowls with Washington, was one of those VIPs. He said last week that he's "not happy" with any of the options and that he and others "crucified" the finalists when they were revealed. He also declined to reveal what the finalists are.

Theismann spent his entire 12-season career as Washington's quarterback. He led the team to its first Super Bowl victory in 1982 and won NFL MVP the next season. It seems like he'd make the cut to be filled in on the finalists. And if he was, why would he be discussing Commanders if it wasn't a finalist?

Whether or not Theismann actually knows, we'll all find out on Wednesday. If it turns out to be Commanders, Theismann might have some explaining to do.