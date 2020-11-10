'We did our job': Former deputy FBI chief Andrew McCabe to defend Russia investigation

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe Tuesday is expected to defend the bureau's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, claiming that political bias played no role in an inquiry that shadowed much of President Donald Trump's administration.

'We didn’t open a case because we liked one candidate or didn’t like the other one," according to a draft of McCabe's remarks before a Senate panel. "We didn’t open a case because we intended to stage a coup or overthrow the governmen t... We opened a case to find out how the Russians might be undermining our elections. We opened a case because it was our obligation – our duty – to do so. We did our job."

McCabe, who served as the bureau's acting director after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey for his role in managing the Russia inquiry in 2017, is the fourth witness to be called before the Senate Judiciary Committee's investigation into the Russia inquiry.

So far, the Republican-controlled panel has heard from Comey, former Trump Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former Obama Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

All three have defended the legitimacy of the inquiry.

Led by Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the Republican members have cast the Russia investigation as a politically motivated operation to undermine candidate Trump and later the Trump presidency.

The committee's review builds on a separate investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general, which last year determined that the FBI's requests for surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page was riddled with errors.

Although the inspector general was highly critical of the FBI's actions in seeking the Page surveillance, the review found that political bias played no role in launching the investigation.

McCabe is expected to acknowledge those errors, though maintain that the FBI's investigation was properly opened.

"I was shocked and disappointed at the errors and mistakes that the (inspector general) found," according to McCabe's remarks. "To me, any material misrepresentation or error in a (wiretap) application is unacceptable. Period."

The Justice Department's inspector general's findings led to the prosecution of a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty earlier this year to falsifying an email used to support the surveillance request. Federal authorities also used an unverified dossier, purporting to chronicle Trump's past activities in Moscow, to support the warrant application.

When the FBI obtained the dossier in September 2016, compiled by a former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, Comey told lawmakers he was unaware Steele's primary source was a suspected Russian agent.

Graham has said that abuses uncovered by the inspector general have "shaken" confidence in the system.

