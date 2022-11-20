Did Jeremy Hunt’s budget rescue the Tories – or is the game up?

Toby Helm Political Editor
·11 min read

Back when it all began on 22 June 2010, the then Conservative chancellor of the exchequer, George Osborne, delivered what he described as “this unavoidable budget”.

A package of savage spending cuts and painful tax rises lay at its heart. “Today we have paid the debts of a failed past,” Osborne said. “And laid the foundations for a more prosperous future.” The message was that the Tory-led coalition was riding to the rescue to put right the wrongs of 13 years of Labour government, and, after a short sharp shock of austerity, soon all would be a bed of economic roses.

More than 12 years on, last Thursday at 11.30am, Jeremy Hunt was offering yet more painful medicine, and still little sign at all of rosier times ahead. In the short term taxes would have to rise again, this time by a massive £25bn, Hunt said, while spending would need to be reined in by £30bn.

Inevitably there were consequences for the wider Tory agenda. Badly needed domestic reforms promised by successive Conservative prime ministers, such as those to social care, would have to be delayed for the umpteenth time, seemingly to save money.

Funds for public services would be squeezed and plans to raise international aid shelved. There would be help for the poorest at home, with benefits and pensions being uprated in line with inflation, because without such a hike, at a time when prices were rising at terrifying rates, their plight would soon become intolerable.

Despite this litany of economic failure and national decline, Hunt, the fourth Tory chancellor of the exchequer in as many months, nonetheless managed in his peroration to declare that the Conservatives remained the party to be trusted most with the economy. There was no need “to choose between a strong economy and strong public services” because, he said “with the Conservatives, and only with the Conservatives, you get both.”

Opposition MPs gasped, and Tories cheered.

But they could all see the glaring fault lines in the chancellor’s arguments. They knew Hunt’s task was twofold: to put the economy back on something resembling a sensible course after Liz Truss’s reckless mini-budget, while obscuring the obvious Tory culpability for its dreadful state in whatever way he could.

“It was a brilliant performance,” said one former Tory minister shortly afterwards, fully aware of the tricks Hunt had played. “But utterly fucking depressing if you think about it and where it leaves us. The voters know what is going on.”

Another remarked: “What more could he do? Politically, his job was impossible.”

When Hunt sat down, and was pawed on one arm by Rishi Sunak and the other by John Glen, the chief secretary to the Treasury, all three men looked as if they couldn’t believe the chancellor had managed to come out alive.

“Twelve years! Twelve years!” bayed almost the entire Labour frontbench.

Beforehand, Hunt had promised to be “honest about the challenges” the country faced, and in some ways he had been, as he had had no option. The UK was now officially in recession, as the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) had just declared in its official report. GDP would shrink by 1.4% next year. Things would get a lot tougher before they got any better.

But in other respects Hunt was deliberately economical with the truth, out of sheer political desperation. Unlike Osborne in 2010 (who controversially laid the blame for the state of the public finances at Gordon Brown’s door, in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis), there was no way today’s chancellor could get away with blaming Labour for the “failed past”, the last 12 years of which had been Conservative.

Instead – without mentioning the £30bn of economic damage inflicted by the mini-budget just weeks ago, or the damage to the UK economy caused by the Brexit that most Tory MPs backed – Hunt blamed global forces. The UK’s recession had been “made in Russia”. And the global pandemic was a big factor too. Given those global causes, what better way to fight back than by invoking a patriotic spirit?

“We have risen to bigger challenges before,” Hunt said with echoes of Winston Churchill. “We will face into the storm.”

The immediate responses of Conservative MPs to such an un-Tory budget, packed with stealth taxes on middle and higher earners as well as businesses, and benefits increasing by 10%, was oddly muted.

Even those who just weeks ago had been pushing Truss and Kwarteng to adopt the opposite strategy – of cutting taxes to boost growth and resisting raising welfare payments by the rate of inflation – were restrained in their criticisms, keeping complaints very largely in the private sphere.

Some moaned that it was a “social democrat” budget that could have been delivered by Labour. But most were simply too exhausted – too resigned to what they now regard as the inevitable prospect of Tory defeat at the next election – to have more public arguments among themselves.

One former cabinet minister, when asked what he thought of the budget on Saturday, said: “Sorry, I am having the weekend off from criticising the government.”

Another ex-minister who served under David Cameron put it this way: “Most of our side have simply given up fighting. Those who have strong views think there is no point in rebelling any more. It is too late. Our side are resigned to losing. Even the loonies prefer to have their ideological arguments in private.”

Not even the subject of Brexit raises Tory cheers these days. Indeed, Hunt hardly mentioned it, perhaps because of what the OBR had to say about the consequences of the UK leaving the EU in its report accompanying the budget. “Our trade forecast reflects our assumption that Brexit will result in the UK’s trade intensity being 15% lower in the long run than if the UK had remained in the EU,” it said. “The latest evidence suggests that Brexit has had a significant adverse impact on UK trade, via reducing both overall trade volumes and the number of trading relationships between UK and EU firms.”

The Green MP Caroline Lucas described Brexit as the “elephant in the room”, tweeting that “Hunt didn’t once mention how it’s contributed to 4% productivity drop, 15% trade drop, 6% food price increase, lower wages, workforce shortages & highest inflation in G7. Why won’t Govt call it out?”

From the Tory side it was left to the rightwing papers to criticise the budget. The Daily Mail’s front page headline declared: “Tories soak the strivers” while its leader column said it was “profoundly depressing” that Hunt had gone against Tory principles of rewarding hard work by cutting taxes. The Daily Telegraph opted for a headline saying: “The Rhetoric of Osborne … with the policies of Brown.”

For Labour, Hunt’s first budget was a further opportunity to discredit the Tories’ record and establish itself in voters’ minds as the party of economic credibility. If Labour can be ahead on that metric when the election happens, it knows it will be pretty much home, dry and into government.

In her responses to the budget, the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, cast her mind back over the past 12 years and asked the simple question whether the British people had found themselves better off after such a long period of Conservative rule. The answer to that question, she said, was emphatically no. In arguably her best speech since taking the job, Reeves was forensic and effective in calling out the Tories’ tactics in the aftermath of the Truss leadership.

“It has been clear for weeks what the government want to do,” she said. “Step one: blame global factors. Step two: pretend the mini-budget has nothing to do with any of them. Step three: portray the chancellor and the prime minister as the people who can clear up the mess of their party’s own making. And step four: play politics by attempting to lay so-called traps for the Labour party.”

On Hunt’s claims that global forces were to blame, she was brutal. “Nobody doubts that the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine have had profound implications, and the whole House is united in its condemnation of Russia’s aggression, but Britain’s problems started before the Covid pandemic and before Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. The UK has grown by an average of 1.4% a year under the Conservatives, compared with 2.1% a year in the previous Labour years. We are the only G7 economy that is still poorer than before the pandemic.

We may have steadied the ship. But people out there have yet to feel the real pain

Tory adviser

“As the governor of the Bank of England told the Treasury Committee yesterday, the US has grown by 4.2% since the pandemic and the GDP of eurozone countries is 2.1% higher, yet the UK is 0.7% smaller than at the start of the pandemic. We are not recovering; we are heading into recession.”

This weekend, despite the economic gloom, both Sunak and Keir Starmer have reasons to be more positive than they were a week ago. The Tories have got through their “nightmare” budget and moved on from the disastrous Truss era, having dramatically changed economic direction. Labour, meanwhile, has laid out its case against the Tories with clarity and conviction.

The Observer’s latest Opinium poll shows Labour with a hefty 17-point lead (on 45%, down one point on a fortnight ago) over the Tories (who are unchanged on 28%). But when people are asked which party they would trust more to the run the economy, the figures for the Conservatives are now immeasurably better for Sunak’s party than they were under his predecessor.

Back in early October, in the aftermath of the mini-budget, the Tories surrendered a one-point lead on the question of economic management to trail by 19 points in just a week. Now it’s neck and neck, with 31% of voters saying a Labour government led by Starmer would be best at running the economy against 30% who would prefer the Conservatives to be in charge of the finances. Sunak and Starmer are also neck and neck on the question of who would make the best prime minister, with 30% saying Starmer and 29% Sunak.

After a week in which the UK was confirmed to have entered recession, there are signs the Conservatives’ descent has halted and that Hunt’s budget has helped that process. The real test will come, however, when tax rises and spending cuts begin to bite in the run-up to the next general election. According to Opinium, 74% of people expect the state of the economy to get worse in the next 12 months. “We may have steadied the ship,” said one Tory adviser on Saturday. “But people out there have yet to feel the real pain. That, in a nutshell, is our problem now.”

Five Tory U-turns

Personal tax
Truss was elected by Tory members as a tax cutter, yet weeks after her departure, a Tory government is putting up taxes. A range of income tax thresholds have been frozen for a further two years, on top of an existing four-year freeze, to April 2028. This has been branded a stealth tax by Tory critics, as tens of thousands of people are dragged into paying tax for the first time.

Immigration
Since David Cameron’s vow to cut immigration to the “tens of thousands”, the issue has been an obsession with some Tory factions. However, the Office for Budget Responsibility has made clear that net immigration running at above 200,000 props up the economy. Hunt accepts this level, but the Tories’ problem is that home secretary Suella Braverman wants to reduce immigration.

Windfall tax
A swift U-turn from the brief Truss era came over the imposition of a windfall tax on energy companies. Hunt said he had “no objection” to a temporary tax on profits caused by unexpected events. He hopes to raise £14bn after raising the oil and gas levy from 25% to 35% and extending it until 2028. A 45% levy is also being applied to “low-carbon generators” such as wind and nuclear.

Infrastructure
Johnson won his big majority at the last election partly on the basis of pledging to “red wall” voters that he would invest in areas of the country that had been marginalised. While Hunt said he was attempting to preserve the investment in cash terms, that means a real-terms cut. It is a move that could lead to projects being cancelled, including a rail upgrade north of Birmingham.

Social care
Despite repeated promises to deal with the social care crisis, including a vow by Boris Johnson as he entered No 10, Jeremy Hunt again delayed introducing a cap on care costs. Now that it is not due to come in until October 2025, some wonder if it will happen at all. The delay was said to be required to fund an immediate £4.7bn worth of adult social care packages for councils in England.

Latest Stories

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Pavel Buchnevich scores in shootout, Blues beat Capitals 5-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation to help give Greiss his first victory with the Blues. “We have to do a better job in front of him,” Schenn said about Greiss. “We know that. We talked about it. We still didn't come out and do it. He's mak