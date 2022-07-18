'We did it': Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have wed in Las Vegas

Film stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married in a late-night drive-through chapel in Las Vegas.

The couple took out a marriage licence on Saturday, with Lopez, 52, announcing their nuptials in her newsletter for fans with the heading "We did it."

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," wrote Lopez in a message signed Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez wrote the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their licence with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-through "tunnel of love".

She said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle and called the moment the best night of their lives.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with," she said.

Lopez later posted a photo on social media depicting her in a bed while wearing a silver wedding ring.

Affleck, 49, will be marrying for the second time. He had three children with his first wife, Jennifer Garner: daughter Violet, 16; daughter Seraphina, 13; and son Samuel, 10.

Lopez has been married three times before. She has 14-year-old twins - Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz – from her third marriage to Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2011.

The couple took out their marriage licence in their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously romantically linked between 2002-2004, revealed their engagement in April.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo widely known as "Bennifer," got back together last year after almost 20 years - Getty Images

Thanks to the paparazzi, their rekindled relationship, was hardly a secret with “Bennifer” as the couple have been dubbed, being caught on camera, for example at last year’s Venice Film Festival.

In February, Lopez said they were smarter and more experienced than when they were first dating.

“We're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” she told People.

A “source” told “People” magazine that their wedding was small and informal.

"It was super, super small. [Jennifer's] mom and kids were there. They just wanted to be married so they got married.”