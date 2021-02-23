Did Jadavpur University ‘Reject’ the ‘Cow Science’ Exam? Not Quite
The University Grant Commission (UGC) had recently written to vice chancellors of over 900 universities in the country to "encourage" students to take the Centre's "indigenous cow science" examination called the "Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar" exam.
The exam, which was scheduled for 25 February, has now been postponed, however, not before reports surfaced that Kolkata's Jadavpur University (JU) had "rejected" the examination. But did JU, a West Bengal government-funded institution, actually make such an official move? Let's take a look.
Did Jadavpur University Officially 'Reject' the Exam?
Multiple reports quoted from a post on Facebook as an "official" statement from JU.
The Facebook page, called "Jadavpur University", states in its bio that it is an "unofficial page".
On 22 February, the page put up a post that read:
“Jadavpur University has straight off rejected the proposal of conducting a “Cow Science” examination as given by the UGC recently. The University authority and teachers are of the view that the University has always upheld a Scientific form of education since it’s inception. Holding this examination will be a compromise with it’s eternal philosophy . At a time when COVID 19 has gripped the nation and most universities are suffering from lack of funds , teachers feel that research should have been conducted in Scientific disciplines well funded by the govt, instead the current exam tries to push a particular unscientific philosophy on the current generation of students. Examples of unscientific data cited in the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (the organising body ) study material for the exam - 1. The study material mentions that people who had cowdung put on their walls remained unaffected in the Bhopal Gas tragedy. 2. The study material mentions that a particular place where cows have been killed continously for some years are more prone to earthquakes. Though about 5 lakh students across many prestigious universities are sitting for this exam , the Jadavpur Fraternity would appeal to other colleges and UGC to rethink the unscientific direction this examination will give to education system of the country (sic).”
However, professors at the university and students had publicly criticised the exam earlier.
"Central government is not giving 60 crores to Jadavpur University for research. What it is trying to do is inject specific ideology into the students", said JU professor Partha Roy to NDTV.
"I fear there is a fairly well thought out plan behind this. You are trying to legitimise untruths. I am not even calling them post truths", another professor, Samanta Das, said to the channel.
Similar statements were made by professors to other news outlets also, like Anandabzar Patrika.
What is Jadavpur University's Official Position?
Sources in Jadavpur University told The Quint that the university never had the mandate to conduct the exam. The universities were simply asked by the UGC to encourage students to take the exam.
Whether students want to take the exam or not, is a personal choice, not regulated by the college, they said.
“No such decision has been taken by the University. A decision, if any, will be taken the West Bengal Higher Education Department, under the state government. They will then communicate the same to all universities, including JU, and we will act accordingly”, said a senior official at the University, on condition of anonymity.
"JU does not have any official Facebook page", the official further said.
The Quint reached out to JU Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das for a comment on the story. The story will be updated when he chooses to reply.
(With inputs from NDTV and Anandabazar Patrika)
. Read more on Education by The Quint.Did Jadavpur University ‘Reject’ the ‘Cow Science’ Exam? Not QuiteAfter RKA Chief’s Exit, ‘Cow Science’ Exam Postponed Indefinitely . Read more on Education by The Quint.