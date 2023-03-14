How did Jacob deGrom fare in his first spring training start

Jacob deGrom was the marquee free agent signing of this past offseason for the Texas Rangers.

The former Cy Young award winner had yet to make a start in spring training after suffering tightness in his left side. deGrom made his spring training debut against Triple-A Omaha.

Nathan Eovaldi also got back on the mound for the first time since experiencing left-side tightness against Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Both minor league clubs are affiliates of the Kansas City Royals.

deGrom and Eovaldi both pitched well in their return.

deGrom notched five strikeouts and two flyouts in two innings of work and looked every bit the ace the Rangers hoped he would be. His lone blemish on the day was an inside-the-park home run.

Speaking with reporters after the game deGrom was happy with his performance.

“First couple of batters didn’t locate my fastball that well then started mixing it up and dialed in a little bit. Everything felt great,” deGrom said, “Really happy with the changeup, curveball, I think they’re going to be plus pitches this year.”

In his return, Eovaldi struck out two batters while allowing two hits and no runs in two innings of work. Eovaldi was excited to be back on the mound.

“It’s definitely nice being back out there. I threw all my pitches mixed everything in there. There were a couple of times when I had guys 0-2, 1-2 and just didn’t quite finish the pitches the way I wanted to. I felt like I had a good pitch mix,” said Eovaldi, “felt good, healthy.”

It’s a good sign for the Rangers that both pitchers looked sharp and felt good in their returns.

deGrom and Eovaldi believe they’ll be ready by opening day.