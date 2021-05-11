What did Jack Whitehall say that got censored at the Brit awards?

Photo credit: Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

Jack Whitehall presented the Brits for the fourth time tonight, and fans were left wondering why his speech was censored.

As well as chatting to Little Mix and Haim and making all sorts of jokes during the award ceremony, part of the comedian's speech was blanked out. Fans took to Twitter to wonder what happened.

"What did Jack Whitehall say that got censored?" one person wrote, while another said, "I’m really intrigued to see what Jack Whitehall said now, the fact is was muted." Someone else put, "What did @jackwhitehall say at the #BRITs ? Any lip readers about?"

According to ITV Hub's subtitles, Jack was joking about the "corporate w***ers in the boxes" at the O2 arena, where the Brits are held.

There were 4,000 people present the ceremony as part of the government’s live events pilot scheme, which meant audience members attending the indoor ceremony didn't have to socially distance or wear face coverings once seated. Key workers from the Greater London area after they were gifted free tickets.

Just wanna know what Jack Whitehall said when the audio got muted. This is the most stressful thing since A’Whora’s ‘gaping arsehole’ joke on Drag Race UK. We demand answers! #BRITs — Harry Cannell (@ThatHarryBloke) May 11, 2021

What did Jack Whitehall just say that was censored? #BRITs — ᴊᴀʏɴᴇᴇʟ ʀᴀᴍᴊᴇᴇ 🦸♀️🇳🇭🇸🦸♂️ (@jramjee) May 11, 2021

Elsewhere in the ceremony, The Weeknd performed 'Save Your Tears', Little Mix made history with their Best British Group award, and Taylor Swift scooped up the gong for the Global Icon.

