Did Hunter Henry catch that? Iffy call costs Patriots a TD on Thanksgiving

Hunter Henry gave the NFL its latest catch controversy on Thanksgiving. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Thanksgiving can see plenty of household arguments, but one of the loudest ones came after a would-be New England Patriots touchdown during Thursday's final game.

Tied at 23-23, the Patriots appeared to score a go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Mac Jones to tight end Hunter Henry in the red zone. It was an impressive-looking catch, with Henry acrobatically catching the ball behind his body and holding it as it hit the ground.

Unfortunately for Henry and the Patriots, the officials decided to take a closer look at that moment when the ball hit the ground.

What followed were the kinds of instant replay where two people can see something completely different. Som argued Henry managed to keep his hand under the ball, others believed the ball touched grass, which would have turned the touchdown into an incomplete pass as Henry bobbled the ball after contacting the ground.

The play was called a touchdown on the field, but the officials saw enough to be comfortable reversing the score. The incomplete pass left the Patriots with fourth-and-goal, leading to a Nick Folk field goal.

Ruled an incomplete pass. Pats settle for a FG. https://t.co/zHydiw84uf pic.twitter.com/P08fHVUIPB — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 25, 2022

The turn of events was a boon for a Vikings defense that was struggling one week after getting its doors blown off by the Dallas Cowboys. Up to that play, Jones was 20-for-25 for 278 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air.

That Henry play would have given Jones a third touchdown for the third time of his career. Instead, the Patriots were left with a four-point swing and a three-and-out on their next posession.