How did a human leg end up on the interstate? Texas police have the answer

The mystery of a human leg found on a Texas interstate has been solved, police say.

The severed leg was first discovered by a driver traveling on Interstate 10 through Cibolo on March 22, KSAT reported.

Police were called to the roadway that afternoon, The Seguin Gazette reported, where officers searching the area confirmed the report to be true.

Investigators began calling other area agencies, KSAT reported, when they learned there was a fatal crash in Boerne that same day.

“The leg was turned over to them to see if there was a connection,” Cibolo Police Public Relations Officer Richard Mireles told the TV station, and by the next day, the mystery had been solved.

Boerne police have confirmed the human leg belonged to Jeremy McGee, a Kerrville man killed in the March 22 crash, the San Antonio Express News reported.

Authorities say McGee was outside of his truck on the Texas interstate when he was hit by a SUV and later pronounced dead at the scene, the newspaper reported.

“Investigators currently believe that when the victim in that accident was initially hit by a black SUV, a part of his body was actually picked up by an 18-wheeler directly behind that driver,” Boerne Communications Director Chris Shadrock told the Gazette.

The detached leg was then carried about 50 miles away before it fell onto the interstate in Cibolo, according to the Express News.

McGee, 46, “graduated from Ingram High School where his love for basketball was formed,” according to his online obituary. “He continued playing basketball at McMurray University and continued playing basketball for a travel club league. Later, he shared his love of the game while coaching his daughter’s, Ariel team. He made sure the entire team was able to participate and enjoy the game as much as he did.”

Cibolo is about 30 miles northeast of San Antonio and 50 miles southeast of Boerne.

