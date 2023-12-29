Did the “Home Alone” House Appear in “Friends”? The Show's Art Director Confirms a Wild Theory!

The ultimate McAllister and Mondler mashup may have been discovered

Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Home Alone house

A golden television Easter egg may have been discovered, linking the fictional McCallister family from Home Alone and the cast of Friends.

Earlier this week, an Instagram user named Scott Westwood posted an explainer on the platform with a theory that “Chandler and Monica from Friends moved into the McAllister’s house from Home Alone.”

Related: Matthew Perry Honored at First Permanent Central Perk Coffeehouse — See Inside (Exclusive)

In the clip, he combined footage from the 1990 film about a family who went away for the holidays, only to realize a bit too late that they’d forgotten one of their children back home, with a video of “Mondler” in their house — showing the Home Alone residence visible through their window.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The video has racked up an impressive 14.4 million views (and counting) since going up and even got the attention of a user named Daren Janes, who said he was the art director on the New York City-based sitcom.

“This is hilarious. You caught me,” Janes commented.

“I was the Art Director on FRIENDS & the house was a set. The actors walked in the front door, so we saw outside," Janes continued. "We used the backing from a company called Pacific Studios which was made for Home Alone because it looked the best through the door & windows. Great eye my friend!!!!”

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Friends cast

As of Thursday, Janes’ comment on Westwood’s post has garnered more than 103,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.

Although it was introduced to the world in November 1990, fascination surrounding the Home Alone house has stood the test of time. Last week, The New York Times published a deep dive into how much it would actually cost the McAllister’s to live in the massive abode today.

The Winnetka, Ill. property was once offered as a one-of-a-kind Airbnb stay, complete with booby traps — just like Kevin used to foil a pair of clumsy criminals in the cult classic holiday film.

Story continues

Alamy Home Alone cast

But according to financial experts who spoke with the New York Times, to actually live there in 1990, the McCallister family home could have only been afforded by the top 1% of Chicago households, with an income of about $305,000 (or $665,000 in 2022).

In December 2020, the U.K. morning show This Morning spoke to Laura Abendshien — a former resident who was just 6 years old when her family’s home was used as the filming location.

Related: 'Home Alone' Cast: Where Are They Now?

"We stayed in the house pretty much the entire period, which was about four or five months," she said at the time.

She recalled Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister, “[using] my room to study with his tutor and his brother [Keiran], wasn't filming as much, so he would just hang out in my room.”

Abendshien said it came as a “surprise” how much of a hit her family’s home turned out to be decades later.

Booking.com Friends sleepover

The same can be said for the Friends two-bedroom apartment which was turned into a rental space in partnership with Booking.com in 2021.

The flagship in New York City offered fans an overnight stay at "The Ultimate Sleepover at The Friends Experience" for just $19.94 — a nod to the year the sitcom aired.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.