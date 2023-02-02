Did the groundhog see his shadow? Get the results of Punxsutawney Phil's winter forecast

It's official: we will have a longer winter, according to America's beloved groundhog meteorologist.

Punxsutawney Phil rose from his burrow and saw his shadow Thursday morning in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, in front of a large Groundhog Day crowd as the nation anxiously waited to see what he would predict.

Phil's prediction was made official after speaking with Groundhog Club president Tom Dunkel in "Groundhogese," who then translated the prediction with the world.

Phil spotting his shadow means we will have an additional six weeks of winter here in the U.S. The prediction comes as much of the country is already dealing with another major winter storm.

This year marks the third straight year the groundhog spotted his shadow, something that he has often done since making his first prediction in 1887. Of the 127 recorded times Phil has predicted the weather, he has now seen his shadow 107 (84%) times. His longest streak of seeing his shadow remains at 31, when he saw it every year from 1903-33.

It'll take some time to figure out if Phil's prediction will be right, but given his history, he's likely wrong.

According to the Stormfax Weather Almanac, Phil has been right only 39% of the time, and his track record is evidence trying to predict the weather is hard, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information says.

"Predicting the arrival of springtime for an entire country, especially one with such varied regional climates as the United States, isn’t easy," the center said.

Still, it doesn't prevent the The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle – the group that puts on the annual event and takes care of Phil – from celebrating their hero. The group says the groundhog's prediction is right "100% of the time, of course!"

Punxsutawney Phil's recent predictions and Groundhog Day results

Here are the past 10 predictions made by Punxsutawney Phil:

2014: Shadow

2015: Shadow

2016: No Shadow

2017: Shadow

2018: Shadow

2019: No Shadow

2020: No Shadow

2021: Shadow

2022: Shadow

2023: Shadow

