Did This GOP Senate Candidate Misuse a Charity for a Political Hit Job?

Roger Sollenberger
·7 min read
Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty
Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty

When Republican Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt was Nevada’s attorney general, he was responsible for enforcing the law. Now, a watchdog alleges that his nonprofit violated federal regulations governing charities, and is asking the IRS to revoke the group’s tax status.

On Tuesday, End Citizens United filed a complaint against Laxalt’s “dark money” group Americans for Public Trust, alleging that the organization broke the rules after running hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of—in the complaint’s words—“unsupported and misleading” political attack ads.

As a so-called “social welfare” charity organized under section 501(c)3 of the tax code, APT is “absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.” Ironically, the spots cited in the complaint attempt to expose alleged corruption associated with Democratic politicians and liberal dark money.

GOP Senate Favorite Adam Laxalt Backs Candidate Pushing FBI-Revenge Fantasy

In a statement, Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United, called the ads the “height of hypocrisy.”

“APT exists for one reason and one reason alone: to help the Republican Party win elections. It’s the height of hypocrisy for this GOP group to launch false political attacks about corruption and unethical behavior, while inappropriately receiving tax benefits as a charitable nonprofit,” Muller said. “This organization is run by political operatives and Adam Laxalt, a Republican politician with a history of trouble with the law, so it should come as no surprise that they would try to skirt the rules. Abusing their non-profit status for self-serving political purposes is a corrupt, shady tactic and they must be held accountable. The IRS should immediately investigate their tax-exempt status.”

The IRS limits 501(c)3 activity to “religious, charitable, scientific, testing for public safety, literary, or educational purposes,” and stipulates that if groups stray beyond those lines, they risk losing their tax-exempt status.

APT—whose executive director, Caitlin Sutherland, is former research director for the National Republican Congressional Committee—received its tax-exempt status in May 2020, as “exclusively for charitable and educational purposes.”

To date, APT has spent about $1.8 million on ad buys, according to data cited in the complaint. But more than $482,000 of that, according to ECU, went toward promoting a thinly veiled partisan misinformation operation. At the time of the ads, the APT’s “about us” page only featured two people—Sutherland, and Laxalt, as outside counsel. The group’s incorporation documents with the state of Virginia claim that its purpose is to “restore trust in government by exposing corruption and unethical behavior.”

But Laxalt’s name on that mission might raise eyebrows.

Laxalt, a far-right firebrand currently leading the polls for a key swing seat, sought to undermine faith in the government-verified results of the 2020 election, and is already stoking fears of a “rigged” 2022 contest. He’s also had plenty of his own encounters with law enforcement, including over involvement in an alleged pay-to-play scheme while he was attorney general. (Laxalt was never charged and denies all wrongdoing.)

GOP Candidate Adam Laxalt’s Family Blasts Him: ‘Wrong for Nevada’

Last year, Laxalt’s group ran a series of attack ads targeting Democratic politicians. According to the complaint, those ads pushed a number of false claims, including about President Joe Biden’s school re-opening policies and the influence that outside spending groups wield over longtime dark money critic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

IRS rules prohibit social welfare organizations from promoting false claims under the guise of “education.”

One of the APT ads, which ran last February, was part of what a GOP operative called a “highly coordinated effort” to highlight Biden’s dark money ties. The video accuses some of his top staff of “cashing in.”

“Liberals spent a record amount of dark money to elect Biden. Now, they are cashing in. Ron Klain led a top dark money group; now, chief of staff. Gina McCarthy, from dark money to climate adviser. Canceling the Keystone pipeline, killing good union jobs,” the ad says.

It also poses the question of “why won’t Biden re-open the schools?”

“Teachers unions and their dark money,” the ad claims.

However, the complaint says, the commercial and the associated website do not offer evidence to justify the conclusions that Biden revoked Keystone construction plans because of McCarthy’s influence, or that teachers unions and their funds forced his hand on reopening. The only article cited about the unions comes from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, and it only mentions that the groups supported Biden. The article does not imply any undue influence.

This Trump Crony Is Trying to Overturn the Election. His Own Group Has Thrown in the Towel.

This, according to the complaint, amounts to misinformation and violates the IRS “methodology test” for determining the viability of educational materials.

The second ad targeted in the complaint is the broadside against Whitehouse. That ad, ECU says, breaks IRS rules because it is not factual and uses “inflammatory and disparaging” language.

“Sheldon Whitehouse has a dirty little secret,” the ad begins—a phrase it would go on to invoke twice more in 30 seconds. The spot dings Whitehouse as a “hypocrite” for “harping” on the “supposed evils” of groups funded with major anonymous donations, while enjoying “millions of dollars’ worth” of support from liberal dark money groups.

However, the complaint notes that the only citation is, again, the Center for Responsive Politics. And yet, the ad does not appear to cite an article. Instead, it appears to cite the CRP’s aggregated outside spending totals for Whitehouse’s last election cycle, 2018. Far from “millions,” the CRP page reveals he enjoyed less than $50,000 from those groups.

The complaint notes that in calling Whitehouse a “hypocrite” and emphasizing his “dirty little secret,” the ad deploys the type of disparaging language that the IRS has previously found violated requirements for educational messages.

And the IRS standards for “educational” communications are distinct and unique.

According to federal rules, a “significant portion” of a 501(c)3 group’s communications cannot be factually unsupported, or distorted—otherwise, the rules say, they may be flagged as propaganda. These ads also cannot make “substantial use” of inflammatory and disparaging terms, or rely more on “strong emotional feelings” than “objective evaluations.”

The Daily Beast shared the complaint with Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, Brennan Center fellow and nonprofit law expert at Stetson University College of Law, who said that if the accusations hold water, Laxalt’s group would appear to be in violation of IRS rules.

The GOP Dark Money Group Giving Big to White Supremacists

“All 501(c)3s are barred from intervening in partisan politics. Any 501(c)3 that does so risks losing their tax exempt status,” Torres-Spelliscy explained. “If the allegations are accurate, this looks like something beyond the power of a 501(c)3.”

She added, however, that such activities would be legal from most 501(c)4 groups. Notably, the two other groups joining APT in the February anti-Biden blitz—Judicial Crisis Network and Heritage Action for America—are both registered with the IRS as 501(c)4s.

Still, even with these purportedly educational ads crossing many lines, the arguments in the complaint may find a tough audience.

That’s because even if ECU’s arguments hold on the merits, there’s also a practical concern. The IRS is woefully overburdened and understaffed. And reform advocates and academics have often criticized the agency for its lack of action in this specific regulatory area.

Last week, The Washington Post reported that the revenue agency is still working through a backlog of 24 million returns. In response to the jam, the Post reported, the IRS “is considering suspending tax collections and excusing some penalty enforcement.”

The Daily Beast reached out to the Laxalt campaign and Americans for Public Trust, but did not receive a reply.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Humphries wins Olympic bobsled gold for U.S.; Canada's de Bruin takes bronze

    YANQING, China — Kaillie Humphries crossed the finish line, stood on her sled and defiantly posed with folded arms. A two-time Olympic gold medallist with Canada, the women's bobsled icon was back atop the podium on the sporting world's biggest stage. Only this time, she was decked out in Stars and Stripes. Following a trying four years that included accusations of harassment leading to an acrimonious split with the country of her birth, Humphries won the inaugural monobob race at the Beijing Ga

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld all earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations that longtime Olympic coach Peter Foley took naked pictures of female athletes and that Olympic snowboard racer Hagen Kearney used racist language to provoke a teammate. Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team, wrote in an Instagram post that in addition to taking the photos, Foley had made inappropriate comments, and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word to "intentionally

  • Christian Eriksen marks 30th birthday by playing game again

    LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday with his first game action since suffering cardiac arrest at the European Championship. The Denmark playmaker featured in a practice match for Brentford, the London-based Premier League club he signed for last month to resume his playing career. Eriksen had an assist for a goal in the match against Southend which was played without any fans and Brentford said he came close to scoring himself during his hour on the field. The

  • Rams receiver Beckham injures left knee in 2nd quarter

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.'s first Super Bowl appearance was a short one. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver suffered an injury to his left knee during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. It is the same knee Beckham injured midway through the 2020 season in Cleveland, which caused him to miss the rest of the season. Beckham suffered the injury on a noncontact play with 3:50 remaining in the half. The mercurial wide receiver, who was signed by the Rams after being r

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • AROUND THE VENUES: Eileen Gu's Valentine's Day list

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — It seemed like the appropriate thing to ask on Valentine's Day: What does ski superstar Eileen Gu love the most? In a short interview after her halfpipe practice Monday, the Stanford-bound 18-year-old, who is competing for her mom's home country of China, thought about the question and came up with this list. (She said she was not including people on it.) “I’d say there’s one gold pin I got from a volunteer. It's a Beijing 2022 gold pin that has rhinestones around it. I

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have